Mumbai Cyber Police Files Charge Sheet in Bulli Bai App Case, Says, Mastermind Still at Large

In the much-publicized Bulli Bai App case, the Mumbai Cyber Police has produced a 2,000-page charge sheet in the court. The Mumbai Police so far have arrested six accused including a woman in this case. The charge sheet, surprisingly, says that the mastermind behind this app is still at large. All the accused apprehended till now, are charged with the publicity of this app using different social media accounts and posting objectionable photos on it.

The police had registered a case in this matter in January this year. A social worker staying in the Andheri area, upon learning that her photo has been posted in this app, lodged a complaint with the police. When police investigated the matter, they learned that this app was hosted on the open-source software platform ‘Github’ and hundreds of morphed photos of Muslim women were uploaded on it for ‘auction’.

The charge sheet has been filed in Bandra court. Niraj Bishnoi of Assam and Omkareshwar Thakur of Indore have been named as the main accused in this case. Niraj was a BTech student while Omkareshwar was a BSc student. The charge sheet says that Omkareshwar was not part of the team that created the Bulli Bai App which Niraj Bishnoi had planned and launched on January 1.

The police have said in its charge sheet that all the accused arrested so far, are accused of publicising the app and posting objectionable photos on it and for which they had created multiple social media accounts. They said all of them are merely a part of this whole conspiracy. The mastermind and the main team who created this app, are still not apprehended.

The police have, so far, arrested six accused in this case. Out of this, two were arrested with the help of Delhi Police. Those arrested also include a young woman of 18 years of age, Shweta Singh, who hails from Rudrapur in Uttarakhand. All those arrested were constantly in touch with each other and were chatting among them using the secret channels available on social media. Police have re-accessed all the technical shreds of evidence.

