Mumbai: Dadar, Worli to Face Water Cut on March 14, 15 due to Repair Work on Tansa Main Pipeline

Water supply in parts of Dadar, Worli and Lower Parel will be affected on March 14 and 15 as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to repair the Tansa East and West main pipeline. The repair work will be carried out at Gawde Chowk on Senapati Bapat Marg in Lower Parel.

According to civic officials, repair work will begin at 8 am on March 14 and end at 2 pm on March 15. Some parts of G-South and G-North wards will not get water supply during this period, while the pressure may be low in some other areas of G-South ward, officials added.

There will be no water supply in areas such as Worli, Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Gokhale Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Mahim, Matunga West and Sena Bhavan, while the pressure will be low in Dhobi Ghat and Saat Rasta.

The BMC has asked residents of these areas to store water for their daily needs.

