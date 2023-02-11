Mumbai, Delhi LIVE Updates: Mumbai to Get Cooler Starting Today; Fire Breaks Out in Delhi Bank, No Casualties

The night temperature would will fall by one degree while the day temperature would drop by 2-3 degrees, an expert said. Meanwhile in Delhi, a fire broke out at a PNB bank branch in Karol Bagh area at around 5am today. 16 fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire, as per ANI. No casualties were reported and the reason behind the fire is being ascertained. Read today’s latest news from Mumbai and Delhi live on News18.com.

Mumbai News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the fourth campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy in Mumbai on Friday, and said visiting the campus of the educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community is like visiting his own family. The Prime Minister received a warm welcome from the community at the inauguration event at Marol in suburban Andheri and was seen interacting with people from the community. PM Modi was also seen holding hands and talking with spiritual leader Mufaddal Saifuddin.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday filed its reply to a plea filed by a resident of Andheri seeking compensation of Rs 36,000 for medical negligence at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) Covid-19 Jumbo Centre. It said the petitioner had not objected to or raised any protest when the injections were being administered to him.

Delhi News

The two-day G20 International Food Festival starts at Talkatora Stadium on Saturday. The theme of the festival being organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is “Taste the World”. Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the festival at 11:30 am today. Thousands of people are expected to attend the food festival. Proper security arrangements have been made. As many as 43 stalls will be put up at the festival, an official said on Friday. Four G20 countries — China, Turkey, Japan and Mexico — are participating in the festival.

In Noida, a 35-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter died after they were hit by a speeding train near here when they were crossing a closed barrier, police officials said on Friday.

The woman, identified as Soni Singh, a resident of Ghaziabad, had de-boarded a sharing tempo at the closed railway crossing barrier at Chipiyana in the Bisrakh area along with her daughter Rajnandini around 2.30 pm on Thursday, they said.

