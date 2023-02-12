LIVE: Faster Delhi-Jaipur Route as PM Modi Inaugurates 1st Stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Today

Last Updated: February 12, 2023, 08:45 IST
New Delhi, India
Delhi, Mumbai LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday. The new stretch, which is set to reduce the travel time from the national capital to Jaipur from five hours to around three and a half hours, will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister in Rajasthan’s Dausa. Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate here on Sunday year-long celebrations to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of social reformer and Arya Samaj founder Dayanand Saraswati.
Born in 1824, Saraswati worked to counter the then prevalent social inequities. Arya Samaj has played a key role in cultural and social awakening of the country by its emphasis on social reforms and education, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.
The government has been committed to celebrating social reformers and important personalities, especially those whose contributions were not given their due yet on a pan-India scale, it added.
A man, who had boarded a train from Darbhanga in Bihar to Kerala, was found lying on a road in north Delhi with grievous injuries, said an official. Police said on Saturday that they have arrested a 19-year-old woman Sadhna, a resident of Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar while her brother, who is a 15- year-old, has been apprehended in connection with the incident.
The officials said that the victim had an affair with the accused girl. But her family and later on she turned down marrying him.
A source said that Sadhna had attacked Chaudhary with a knife after they met on pretext of some compromise at a park while the train was halted for sometime at the railway station in Delhi.
The first leg of the much-awaited Delhi-Mumbai expressway is all set to be inaugurated. Built at a cost of 12,150 crore, the Delhi-Lalsot-Dausa stretch will be flagged off by the Prime Minister Naredra Modi today. News18 took a drive through the soon to be biggest and longest road infrastructure project to get a first-hand experience of the newly developed expressway. READ MORE
Delhi-Mumbai E-way is the first expressway in India and also Asia to accommodate animal overpasses, underpasses. It has been aligned to minimise the impact in Ranthambore Wildlife Sanctuary.
Two youths lost their lives after they were tossed up in the air and crashed into a coconut tree when their speeding two-wheeler hit a divider in suburban Malad in the early hours of Saturday, an official said. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the first completed stretch of the ambitious Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to the nation in Rajasthan on Sunday, February 12.
The 246 km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Expressway has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore, and will reduce travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours, as per an official release. READ MORE
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is set to be India’s longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. The expressway will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, while the travel time will be cut by 50 per cent, from the current 24 hours to 12 hours.
It will pass through six states–Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra– and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.
Delhi News
The winter is beginning to make an exit from the national capital, with the maximum temperature in Delhi set to hit 30 degrees Celsius in about a week, forecasts the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city witnessed a warm day on Saturday as the mercury settled at 27.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s average, according to the weather department.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average, IMD said adding that the relative humidity oscillated between 95 per cent and 45 per cent, while the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 280 at 6 pm.
Meanwhile, the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli is expected to continue in Delhi today as well. On Saturday, the Arvind Kejriwal government asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to stop the drive and announced a fresh demarcation exercise in the area.
DDA officials, however, said the demolition drive will continue. The DDA launched the demolition drive in the Mehrauli Archaeological Park area on Friday, triggering protests from locals. The demolition drive will be carried out till March 9, according to officials.
Mumbai on Saturday got two new Vande Bharat Express trains after PM Narendra Modi flagged off the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station. According to Indian Railways, the two new services are the first set of Vande Bharat trains which will run intra-state.
The two trains connect the pilgrim towns of Siddheshwar, Shirdi and Trimbakeshwar. The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express also stops at Pune en route, taking a total of 3 hours and 5 minutes between Mumbai and Pune.
Meanwhile, Mumbai and Bengaluru have been rated among the five best-performing residential markets in the Asia Pacific in terms of annual price growth with a 7 per cent increase in rates in both cities, according to real estate consultant Knight Frank.
Furthermore, the city reported five new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the overall tally of coronavirus infections in the city to 11,55,289, while no fresh death tied to the viral disease was recorded in the metropolis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, the BMC said in a bulletin.
