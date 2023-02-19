LIVE: Amit Shah to Address Rally In Kolhapur; BJP Chief Nadda to Start 3-Day Visit To Karnataka Today

Read today’s latest news updates from across all major cities in India, crisp and fresh, on News18.com.

Maharashtra

Union Home Minister Shah, who is in Maharashtra for a two-day visit, will inaugurate the first phase of the theme park Shiv Srishti created on the life of Shivaji Maharaj in Pune, on the second day of his visit on Sunday. The home minister will also worship at the Shri Mahalakshmi temple in Kolhapur and lay wreaths at the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shahu Ji Maharaj in Kolhapur.

In the afternoon, Shah will attend the centenary function organised on the completion of 100 years of the New Education Society in Kolhapur before addressing a ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally.

Further, BJP will be celebrating the 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj across Mumbai today. The party will celebrate the iconic 17th-century ruler’s birth anniversary at “346 places across 227 wards”, BJP’s city unit president Ashish Shelar said.

Notably, political parties are gearing up for elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country’s richest civic body, which are due since last year. The BJP’s main rival would be the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction.

During the celebrations, an `aarti’ (prayer) penned by freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar will be recited, Shelar told reporters. Opposition parties were welcome to join the celebrations, he added.

Cultural programs, exhibitions and discourses on Shivaji Maharaj’s life would be organised, he said.

“Also, we will inform people about the Indian Navy’s new ensign which is in the shape of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s royal seal and which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Shelar said.

The programme will also be organised in the Diwan-e-Aam premises of the Agra Fort in Uttar Pradesh. Also referred to as Shivaji Bhonsale I, the 17th-century Maratha ruler was born on February 19, 1630.

“The event would be organised from 7 pm till 10 pm on Sunday night,” Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra Circle said.

It is being organised by Ajinkya Deogiri Pratisthan, a social and cultural organisation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Department of Maharashtra.

Karnataka

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda is set to start his three-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka today. the BJP chief is scheduled to address public meetings in Udupi and Belur.

As per the party sources, the Nadda will also visit Mangaluru for a programme and participate in a bike rally in Chikkamagaluru. He also plans to visit Sringeri Mutt and spend a night there.

His visit comes at a time when former CM HD Kumaraswamy has accused Union minister Pralhad Joshi’s Brahmin community as being responsible for the split of Sringeri Mutt. The BJP president will later attend a workers’ meeting in Hassan.

Delhi

The CBI has called Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case nearly three months after filing the charge sheet in the case. Sisodia, called on Sunday for questioning, has not been named as accused in the charge sheet, they said.

Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally were among the seven accused named in the charge sheet.

It is alleged the Delhi government’s policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

