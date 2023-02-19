LIVE: Amit Shah to Address Rally In Kolhapur; BJP Chief Nadda to Start 3-Day Visit To Karnataka Today

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 08:17 IST
New Delhi, India
Delhi, Mumbai News Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur on Sunday. He will also inaugurate the first phase of the theme park Shiv Srishti created on the life of Shivaji Maharaj in Pune. BJP Chief JP Nadda will also start his three-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka today. Read More
From featuring scenes from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life in various art forms, including his miraculous escape from Agra presented using 3D technology, to highlighting the glory of forts that were integral part of the Maratha Empire, the first phase of ‘Shivsrushti’ near Pune is set to project various aspects linked to the warrior king.
The work on the first phase of Shivsrushti, a historical theme park dedicated to Shivaji Maharaj and a brainchild of Padma Bhushan awardee late Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare, is now complete and it will be thrown open to people after its inauguration by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, the birth anniversary of the founder of the Maratha Empire.
This unique project, being developed at Ambegaon in Pune city at Rs 438 crore, aims to give an immersive experience to visitors. The entire project will be carried out in four phases and spread over 21 acres of land.
Shah will inaugurate the key element of the first phase - ‘Sarkarwada’, the main structure of the project reflecting the architecture of the17th century. Sarkarwada comprises exhibition galleries, including ‘Durg Vaibhav’ (glory of forts), where stories about different forts like Devagiri, Purandar, Vishalgad, Panhalgad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Sindhudurg and Sinhagad would be unfolded through an audio-visual medium, said Jagdish Kadam, trustee of the Shivchhatrapati Pratishthan.
Mumbai on Saturday reported 10 COVID-19 cases, the first time the addition to the tally touched double digits since January 13 this year, a civic official said. The infection count in the city stood at 11,55,318, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.
On Friday, Mumbai had reported four new COVID-19 cases, he pointed out. The addition to the tally on January 13 was 12, he said.
Keeping in view of the fact that the movement of high speed vehicles may pose risk to the safety of certain classes of comparatively slow moving vehicles, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has barred the entry of such vehicles on the recently launched section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
Two-wheelers, including motorcycles and scooters, three-wheelers, non-motorised vehicles, and tractors with or without trailers have been barred from entry onto the newly launched phase 1 of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway.
NHAI has issued a gazette notification on this saying that the movement of high-speed vehicles may pose risk to the safety of certain classes of comparatively slow-moving vehicles.
The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 29.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, five notches above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature settled at 11.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, they said.
The relative humidity oscillated between 95 and 41 per cent, the IMD official said. The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky and moderate to dense fog on Sunday morning, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 31 and 13 degrees Celsius respectively.
Union Home Minister Shah, who is in Maharashtra for a two-day visit, will inaugurate the first phase of the theme park Shiv Srishti created on the life of Shivaji Maharaj in Pune, on the second day of his visit on Sunday. The home minister will also worship at the Shri Mahalakshmi temple in Kolhapur and lay wreaths at the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shahu Ji Maharaj in Kolhapur.
In the afternoon, Shah will attend the centenary function organised on the completion of 100 years of the New Education Society in Kolhapur before addressing a ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally.
Further, BJP will be celebrating the 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj across Mumbai today. The party will celebrate the iconic 17th-century ruler’s birth anniversary at “346 places across 227 wards”, BJP’s city unit president Ashish Shelar said.
Notably, political parties are gearing up for elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country’s richest civic body, which are due since last year. The BJP’s main rival would be the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction.
During the celebrations, an `aarti’ (prayer) penned by freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar will be recited, Shelar told reporters. Opposition parties were welcome to join the celebrations, he added.
Cultural programs, exhibitions and discourses on Shivaji Maharaj’s life would be organised, he said.
“Also, we will inform people about the Indian Navy’s new ensign which is in the shape of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s royal seal and which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Shelar said.
The programme will also be organised in the Diwan-e-Aam premises of the Agra Fort in Uttar Pradesh. Also referred to as Shivaji Bhonsale I, the 17th-century Maratha ruler was born on February 19, 1630.
“The event would be organised from 7 pm till 10 pm on Sunday night,” Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra Circle said.
It is being organised by Ajinkya Deogiri Pratisthan, a social and cultural organisation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Department of Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda is set to start his three-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka today. the BJP chief is scheduled to address public meetings in Udupi and Belur.
As per the party sources, the Nadda will also visit Mangaluru for a programme and participate in a bike rally in Chikkamagaluru. He also plans to visit Sringeri Mutt and spend a night there.
His visit comes at a time when former CM HD Kumaraswamy has accused Union minister Pralhad Joshi’s Brahmin community as being responsible for the split of Sringeri Mutt. The BJP president will later attend a workers’ meeting in Hassan.
The CBI has called Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case nearly three months after filing the charge sheet in the case. Sisodia, called on Sunday for questioning, has not been named as accused in the charge sheet, they said.
Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally were among the seven accused named in the charge sheet.
It is alleged the Delhi government’s policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.
