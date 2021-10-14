Mumbai Drug Bust Case: Film Producer Imtiyaz Khatri Summoned Again, Will Appear Before NCB 3rd Time

The Narcotics Control Bureau has again summoned film producer Imtiyaz Khatri, making it his third visit to the NCB office in Mumbai on Thursday. Khatri has been under the agency’s radar after the Mumbai zonal unit conducted searches at the residence and office in Bandra last week in connection with the seizure of drugs from a cruise ship.

Khatri’s name cropped up during the interrogation of the accused persons, who were earlier arrested in the drugs seizure case, the official said, adding that the NCB has been cracking down on the drug peddlers and suppliers in the metropolis.

Based on a tip-off that a party was to take place on board the ship, an NCB team had raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 3 and claimed to have recovered drugs. A total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case, including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Khatri came under spotlight last year after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ashok Saraogi, the lawyer of late actor’s former manager Shruti Modi, had alleged Khatri’s involvement. He claimed that Imtiaz Khatri supplied drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty.

