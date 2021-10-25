Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Actor Ananya Panday to be Quizzed by NCB; Sameer Wankhede Seeks Protection Amid Payoff Twist

Mumbai Drug Bust Case: Ananya and Chunkey Panday at NCB office on Friday. (Credit: Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, Prabhakar Sail (40), a driver of absconding alleged private investigator KP Gosavi, whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral, claimed that he is a personal bodyguard to Gosavi. In a purported video, Prabhakar claimed that he is “scared of Wankhede" and for his life. He also claimed, in the video, that “his signatures were taken on blank papers by the NCB officials". “There was discussion of a bribe to Sameer Wankhede…I collected Rs 50 lakh in cash," Prabhakar said in Marathi.

Prabhakar told media persons that he had overheard Gosavi telling one Sam D’Souza over the phone after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office following the October 3 raid on the Goa-bound ship about a demand of Rs 25 crore and to settle at Rs 18 crore as they “have to give Rs eight crore to Sameer Wankhede", the zonal director of NCB.

