Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Actor Ananya Panday to be Quizzed by NCB; Sameer Wankhede Seeks Protection Amid Payoff Twist

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Actor Ananya Panday has been summoned again today for questioning in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month. This is the third time the actress has been summoned for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a case that seems to have more twists than a Bollywood potboiler after a witness of the NCB claimed that the probe agency had asked him to sign blank papers and that there was a demand of Rs 25 crore bribe to let off Aryan Khan, an allegation that was rubbished by the NCB.
Ananya Panday, actor Chunky Panday’s daughter, was called for questioning by the NCB on Thursday and Friday. However, on both days she turned up late, irking zonal director Sameer Wankhede. The NCB official, sources said, gave an earful to Ananya for reaching late to their Mumbai office. She was told that this is not a film shoot, or a production house, sources added. The NCB had allegedly retrieved her chats with Aryan Khan regarding drugs from the his phone during its investigation, which the agency is believed to have submitted in the special court that rejected Khan’s bail.
When quizzed about the chats, Ananya said that she was discussing cigarettes, sources told News18. “Ananya said that she isn’t a supplier and doesn’t know that weed and ganja are the same. Her friends would call it a joint, and she has once or twice taken puff at get-togethers," sources said.
Oct 25, 202109:02 (IST)
Who is Kunal Jani and Why His Presence in NCB Office Being Discussed? | A video shared on Sunday by an 'independent witness' in the cruise drugs case purportedly shows absconding witness K P Gosavi recording an audio of Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, at the NCB office here, in which hotelier Kunal Jani, who was earlier arrested in a separate drugs case, was also briefly seen. Prabhakar Sail, the 'independent witness', shared the video to media persons. NCB sources said that Jani's name first appeared in the case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials found a chat group of Jani and Rhea Chakraborty where drugs were being discussed. Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra is a partner in Jani's hotel.
Oct 25, 202108:28 (IST)
READ | Aryan Khan Case: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Gather Outside Mannat with Placards and Posters
Fans of Shah Rukh Khan showed solidarity with him as his son's bail hearing is all set to come up in Bombay High Court on October 26.
Oct 25, 202107:52 (IST)
Ananya Panday Called for Questioning Today | Ananya Panday has been again called by the NCB on Monday. Her actor-father Chunky Panday accompanied her to the NCB office earlier. NCB Deputy Director General Ashok Mutha Jain told media persons that Ananya Panday has been called again on Monday to take the ongoing process further.
Oct 25, 202107:51 (IST)
Ananya Panday to Shoot for 'Liger' Song on Oct 25 Amid NCB Questioning? | Ananya Panday, who has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau for further questioning in the Mumbai drug bust case on Monday, will reportedly be shooting for a song for ‘Liger’ with Vijay Deverakonda on the same day. Ananya Panday’s home in Mumbai’s Bandra was searched by the anti-drugs agency on Thursday and her laptop and mobile phones were reportedly seized.
Oct 25, 202107:38 (IST)
Sources in the Narcotics Control Bureau said that Jani was arrested by the agency in a separate drugs case and he was present at its office when Aryan Khan was brought there as his (Jani's) statement was also being recorded. Jani was arrested by the NCB on September 30 in connection with a drug case wherein Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of actor Arjun Rampal's partner, is also an accused. Demetriades was accused of running a drug syndicate. Jani got out on bail on October 10.
Oct 25, 202107:15 (IST)
Witness Shares Video Showing Hotelier Kunal Jani at NCB Office | A video shared on Sunday by an 'independent witness' in the cruise drugs case purportedly shows absconding witness KP Gosavi recording an audio of Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, at the NCB office, in which hotelier Kunal Jani, who was earlier arrested in a separate drugs case, was also briefly seen. The video that showed Jani, who is the director of a prominent restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra, at the NCB's office, triggered speculations that he had some connection in the raid conducted by the anti-drugs agency on the cruise ship earlier this month that led to the alleged seizure of drugs and arrest of Aryan Khan and others.
Oct 25, 202106:57 (IST)
Sameer Wankhede Writes to Mumbai CP, Seeks Protection from Legal Action | Sameer Wankhede, the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Sunday requested Mumbai police commissioner to ensure no legal action is falsely carried out against him based on “ulterior motives". Wankhede, in a letter to the commissioner, said that some “unknown persons” are involved in initiating legal action against him in relation to the cruise ship drug bust case. “It is also brought to your notice that threat of jail and dismissal have been issued against the undersigned on public media by highly respectable public functionaries,” wrote Wankhede.
Oct 25, 202106:52 (IST)
Signatures Taken on Blank Papers: Prabhakar | In a purported video, Prabhakar claimed that he is “scared of Wankhede" and for his life. He also claimed, in the video, that “his signatures were taken on blank papers by the NCB officials". “There was discussion of a bribe to Sameer Wankhede…I collected Rs 50 lakh in cash," Prabhakar said in Marathi.
Oct 25, 202106:51 (IST)
‘Rs 25-Cr Deal’ Adds New Twist; NCB’s Wankhede Seeks Protection | In a new twist to the Mumbai drug bust case, a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday claimed that the probe agency had asked him to sign blank papers and that there was a demand of Rs 25 crore bribe to let off Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan, an allegation that was rubbished by the NCB. Prabhakar Sail (40), a driver of absconding alleged private investigator KP Gosavi, whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral, claimed that he is a personal bodyguard to Gosavi.
Meanwhile, Prabhakar Sail (40), a driver of absconding alleged private investigator KP Gosavi, whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral, claimed that he is a personal bodyguard to Gosavi. In a purported video, Prabhakar claimed that he is “scared of Wankhede" and for his life. He also claimed, in the video, that “his signatures were taken on blank papers by the NCB officials". “There was discussion of a bribe to Sameer Wankhede…I collected Rs 50 lakh in cash," Prabhakar said in Marathi.
Prabhakar told media persons that he had overheard Gosavi telling one Sam D’Souza over the phone after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office following the October 3 raid on the Goa-bound ship about a demand of Rs 25 crore and to settle at Rs 18 crore as they “have to give Rs eight crore to Sameer Wankhede", the zonal director of NCB.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.