Mumbai Drug Bust Updates: NCB Team Probing Allegations Against Officials in Aryan Case to Return to Mumbai Next Week

A Special Enquiry Team (SET) formed to look into allegations of extortion attempt against NCB officials in connection with the drugs-on-cruise ship case will return to Mumbai on Monday, said an official. The five-member SET, headed by NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh, was formed to conduct inquiry into allegations made by independent witness Prabhakar Sail and others. It had left Mumbai before Diwali after failing to record Sail’s statement.
Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Saturday said that he will continue assisting the cruise drugs case amidst several personal and service-related allegations against him. A Special Investigation Team from the NCB has taken over six of its investigations, out of which one involves the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.
NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede told News18 on Saturday he will continue assisting in the cases he was transferred from yesterday as a lead investigator. NCB DDG Operations Sanjay Singh said Wankhede will continue assisting in the cases, and that investigations had already begun.
BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya on Saturday alleged that one Sunil Patil from Dhule, “who is closely associated with NCP leaders including former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh", is the mastermind of the cruise drug bust episode in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is an accused. Addressing a press conference here, Bharatiya also alleged that Deshmukh had met a drug peddler and Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Chinku Pathan at the Sahyadri state guest house here when a strict lockdown was in force. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik termed the allegations an “unsuccessful attempt by (NCB Mumbai zonal director) Sameer Wankhede’s private army to misguide and divert the attention from the truth". Bharatiya, a former general secretary of Mumbai BJP, also claimed that Kiran Gosavi, a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case, is an associate of Sunil Patil. He claimed Patil had been in touch with Sam D’Souza and Gosavi since October 1 before the cruise ship was raided by the NCB.
Wankhede, who has been the key investigator in important cases ranging from Indian youth training in Syria under the Islamic State to murders of political party workers in Gujarat, was hired by the NCB after the agency noticed his investigation in terror-related cases.
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is facing a slew of allegations ranging from bribery, extortion and questions over his 'extravagant' personal lifestyle, has been removed from his role as the lead investigator in the Mumbai drugs bust case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is an accused.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reached Mumbai, a day after the agency transferred investigation in six cases, including the controversial cruise drugs case in which Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested, to it. The team which flew in from Delhi, later left for the NCB zonal office in south Mumbai, an official said. It is headed by senior IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG Operations at NCB headquarters.
"We've taken over a group of 6 cases. He (Sameer Wankhede) is the zonal director of Mumbai, we'll definitely take his assistance in the investigation," said Narcotics Control Bureau's DDG Sanjay Kumar Singh in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/egkhfHQFhf— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2021
The Mumbai Drug bust case took a dramatic turn on Friday when Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede attempted to downplay his removal from the role of a lead investigator by claiming that the move was in line with his demand for a central probe. When contacted, Wankhede emphasized that there are cases that he will still be leading and only those cases in which he had a problem have been handed over.
Six high-profile drugs cases being probed by NCB's zonal team in Mumbai under Sameer Wankhede have now been transferred to a central unit of the drugs control agency. Sources close to Wankhede exclusively told CNN-News18 that these cases will now be handled by a special investigation team from the NCB headquarters in Delhi. However, Wankhede will continue to assist the central team in the Aryan Khan case, according to sources.
Sensitive cases with international links and wider nexus with Indian beneficiaries are among the six investigations transferred from NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, sources told News18. Wankhede has been 'removed' as the lead investigator in the Mumbai drug bust case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is an accused.
1) Aryan Khan
2) Samir Khan
3) Mumbra case
4) Jogeshwari case
5) Dongri case
6) Arman Kohli case.
After news of Sameer Wankhede being removed from the Mumbai drug bust probe emerged, top NCB sources told News18 that he is “a seasoned officer with a vast investigations experience." They said he was being removed from a few cases handled by him, mainly those with international ramifications. “Any shift of case shouldn’t be taken otherwise. We value Sameer as an officer and there is nothing against him," they said.
A top Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, Wankhede was the one who probed actress Rhea Chakraborty's drugs conspiracy link in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Coincidentally, Wankhede also has a special Bollywood connection, beyond his call of duty. He is married to popular Marathi actress Kranti Redkar who has worked with actor Ajay Devgn in his 2003 film Gangajal. Wankhede and Kranti tied the knot in March 2017 in a private wedding ceremony.
It had left Mumbai before Diwali after failing to record Sail’s statement. Sail has leveled allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau officials including its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, claiming that there was an attempt to extort money for letting off Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, in the case.
Aryan (23) got bail recently after being arrested during the NCB’s alleged drug bust on a cruise ship on October 2. The SET will return to Mumbai on Monday and will resume the inquiry, said the official.It will record statements of everyone who is named in an affidavit filed by Sail, he said.
“First we want to record Sail’s statement because he is a crucial witness,” the official added.When asked if Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani’s statement will be recorded, the official said whoever was connected to the case will be questioned.
Dadlani had been allegedly contacted by some persons involved in the attempt to extort money after Aryan was apprehended.The SET had stayed in the city from October 27 to 30 and recorded statements of eight persons including Wankhede, but could not contact Sail.
It had also asked for help from Mumbai police who are conducting separate probe in the extortion allegation and who had recorded Sail’s statement.
