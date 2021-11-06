Mumbai Drug Bust Updates: NCB Team Probing Allegations Against Officials in Aryan Case to Return to Mumbai Next Week

Nov 06, 2021 01:37 IST

Ex-CBI Biggie Who Probed Commonwealth Corruption to Replace Wankhede as Head of Aryan Khan Case

Sanjay Singh, a former CBI officer who is now serving in the Narcotics Control Bureau is an ace IPS officer of the 1996 batch, is known to be less of a speaker. “Sanjay remains silent and speaks less. He has probed various cases during his CBI stint before joining the NCB," one of his batchmates told News18. During his seven years of CBI stint, he probed various important corruption cases, including that of Commonwealth Games, Medical Council of India and CRPF recruitment, among others. The officer had also served as Commissioner Bhubaneswar, Additional DG Odisha and made several changes in the system. Recently, this year, Singh was appointed as Deputy DG Operations of the NCB. He would hold the post, for a period up to January 31, 2025, which is the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.