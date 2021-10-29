Mumbai Drugs Bust Case to be Handed Over to NIA 'to Rule Out All Possibilities': Sources

The Mumbai drugs bust case that is fraught with countless allegations of misconduct regarding its probe and is purported to be a part of an ‘international racket’ is most likely going to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) ‘to look into the larger conspiracy and a possible threat to the country’, top sources told CNN-News18.

An NIA team had visited the Mumbai zonal office of the NCB, which is currently probing the matter, and spent close to two hours inside, sources said. Mumbai’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who led the raid and the subsequent case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s 23-year-old son Aryan is an accused, is facing mutiple counts of allegations over the manner in which he conducted the probe and the people involved in the process. A witness in the case, Prabhakar Sail, who is now ‘unavailable’, has even accused Wankhede of demanding Rs 25 crore for letting Aryan off from the case.

“It’s mandatory to rule out all possibilities," said a source refusing to give more details. A notification in this regard is likely to issued soon.

The NCB has some ‘reservations’ in handing over the case to NIA, sources said, adding that the anti-drug agency feels that the NIA’s intervention will undermine its authority and ‘dilute its position in the future during serious cases’.

“Right now, we don’t feel there is any terror angle here," said an official.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment. Their arrest came a day after the NCB raided the cruise ship and claimed to have seized banned drugs. So far, 20 people have been arrested in the case and two of them were granted bail by the special NDPS court earlier this week.

Sail has alleged that he overheard K P Gosavi, another witness in the cruise ship raid case, talking to one Sam D’Souza over the phone about a demand of Rs 25 crore including Rs 8 crore for Sameer Wankhede, police said. Wankhede, an IRS officer, has denied the allegations. On Wednesday, Wankhede recorded his own statement before a team headed by NCB Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh in connection with a departmental vigilance probe into extortion allegations.

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, too, has levelled several allegations against Wankhede claiming that he got a government job in the Scheduled Castes category even when he was Muslim by birth. The NCB official has maintained that he is Hindu.

