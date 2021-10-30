Mumbai Drugs Case: Aryan Khan to be Released from Arthur Road Jail Today | TIMELINE

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, will walk out of Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison on Saturday after officials opened the bail box outside the jail to collect his papers this morning. The bail order box outside the prison was opened around 5:30 am and the officials collected six to seven bail orders, including those of Aryan. >Follow LIVE Updates

Shah Rukh Khan was seen leaving his bungalow Mannat to reach the Arthur Road Jail today morning as process to release Aryan Khan is underway.

Here’s a timeline of Mumbai drug bust case in which Aryan Khan was allegedly involved:

>October 3: On this day, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by a team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai and booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment. Their arrest came a day after the NCB raided the cruise ship and claimed to have seized banned drugs. So far, 20 people have been arrested in the case and two of them were granted bail by the special NDPS court earlier this week.

>October 4: All accused, including Aryan, were produced before a special Mumbai court on October 4 after which the NCB got their custody till October 7.

>October 7: A Mumbai court sent Aryan and seven other accused to 14-day judicial custody.

>October 8: The Magistrate’s court rejected the bail pleas of Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun. The NCB told the court that Aryan allegedly “indulged in illicit drug trafficking" and was involved in the “procuring and distribution of drugs".

>October 11: The NDPS court heard Aryan’s bail plea and asked the NCB to reply. Special judge VV Patil heard extensive arguments of the NCB and defence lawyers before taking the decision.

>October 14: The Mumbai Special NDPS court reserved order till October 20.

>October 20: The NDPS court rejected Aryan’s bail. The NCB had opposed Aryan’s bail application and said that he was in touch with a person abroad who appeared to be part of an international drug trafficking network.

>October 21: Aryan Khan’s legal team moved to the Bombay High Court. On the same day, the NCB summoned Bollywood actress Ananya Panday for questioning. She was asked about her WhatsApp chats with Aryan, and the actress claimed she never used any narcotics. She was also asked if Aryan Khan was ordering drugs, whether he was ordering drugs for himself and his friends; and who provided the drugs to her. The same day the NCB visited her Mumbai residence to collect a few documents. An NCB team went to Shah Rukh Khan’s residence too to collect some documents regarding his son Aryan Khan, but no raids were conducted during the visit.

On the same day, a special court in Mumbai had extended the judicial custody of Aryan and seven other accused in the case till October 30.

>October 26: A single judge bench of Justice N W Sambre of the Bombay High Court heard Aryan’s bail application. Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi argued for Shah Rukh Khan’s son, while the NCB was represented by ASG Anil Singh.

>October 28: The Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz, and Munmun, 25 days after they were arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

>October 29: Despite securing bail from the Bombay High Court in a drugs case, Aryan and others had to spent one more night in prison as documents related to their release did not reach jail authorities in time on Friday. The court imposed 14 conditions on Aryan, including bond payment of Rs 1 lakh and weekly visit to the NCB office in Mumbai. A special court issued the release memo for Aryan, but his legal team could not meet the deadline for submission of papers.

Shah Rukh Khan’s actor-friend Juhi Chawla stood as surety for Aryan Khan before the special court, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

>October 30: Aryan will walk out of Arthur Road jail today as process to release him from prison is underway. Process can take one to two hours and he will be out between 10 to 12 am, said Nitin Vaychal, Superintendent, Arthur Road Jail.

