Mumbai Drugs Case: Delhi NCB Team to Quiz Prabhakar Sail on Allegations of Corruption

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) vigilance team has summoned a ‘Panch-Witness’ Prabhakar Sail in connection with the allegations of extortion he levelled in his affidavit of October 23, here on Wednesday.

The NCB team is likely to reach here later in the day and will question Sail for his statements claiming another ‘Panch-Witness’ Kiran Gosavi was the conduit for an alleged Rs 18-crore extortion bid from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

He had also said that a part of this amount, Rs 8-crore was allegedly to be given to the NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, currently in the eye of a huge storm with a series of charges hurled against him.

In a related development, a businessman H.B. Bafna has claimed that his photo has been circulated as that of Sam D’Souza, one of the players in the alleged extortion bid, circulated by Sail.

Bafna has expressed fear for his life and sought a probe into how his photo came to be released as that of D’Souza on October 24, kicking up a huge controversy.

Considering the seriousness of the charges in Sail’s affidavit, it was forwarded to the NCB headquarters in New Delhi for necessary action last Sunday.

