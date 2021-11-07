Mumbai Drugs Case: Delhi NCB’s Vigilance Team Summons Witness Prabhakar Sail on Monday

Delhi NCB’s vigilance team has sent a summons to Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the high-profile drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, among others. Sail has been asked to appear before the NCB between 2-2.30 pm on Monday at Bandra CRPF mess, CNN-News18 has learnt. The summons has been issued to record Sail’s statement.

Sail, believed to be a driver of KP Gosavi, whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral, had made sensational bribe allegations against NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who is facing a departmental probe on these charges.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Sail’s lawyer Tushar Khandare said, “We will go to NCB’s Bandra office tomorrow. This is the first time they have summoned us."

Sail had claimed and filed an affidavit that there was an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some NCB officials and others for letting off Aryan Khan from the case. He alleged that he had overheard Gosavi telling one Sam D’Souza over the phone after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office following the October 3 raid on the Goa-bound ship about a demand of Rs 25 crore and to settle at Rs 18 crore as they “have to give Rs eight crore to Sameer Wankhede".

Wankhede was on Friday removed as the lead investigator of the drugs-on-cruise case, and an SIT, headed by senior IPS officer Sanjay Singh, was formed to probe the matter.

Wankhede, however, said the move was in line with his demand for a central probe in the drug bust case. “I am still the Zonal Director of NCB Mumbai. A writ petition was filed by me in the high court for an independent probe by a central agency, and now a senior officer has been appointed. Cases in which I had problems have been handed over. The other cases are still with the NCB," he said.

