Mumbai Drugs Case: ‘Rs 25-Cr Deal’ Adds New Twist; NCB’s Wankhede Seeks Protection

In a new twist to the Mumbai drug bust case, a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday claimed that the probe agency had asked him to sign blank papers and that there was a demand of Rs 25 crore bribe to let off Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan, an allegation that was rubbished by the NCB.

Prabhakar Sail (40), a driver of absconding alleged private investigator KP Gosavi, whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral, claimed that he is a personal bodyguard to Gosavi. In a purported video, Prabhakar claimed that he is “scared of Wankhede" and for his life. He also claimed, in the video, that “his signatures were taken on blank papers by the NCB officials". “There was discussion of a bribe to Sameer Wankhede…I collected Rs 50 lakh in cash," Prabhakar said in Marathi.

Prabhakar told media persons that he had overheard Gosavi telling one Sam D’Souza over the phone after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office following the October 3 raid on the Goa-bound ship about a demand of Rs 25 crore and to settle at Rs 18 crore as they “have to give Rs eight crore to Sameer Wankhede", the zonal director of NCB.

Prabhakar said that after the raid, Gosavi, accompanied by NCB officials, took Aryan Khan in a white Innova car to the NCB office. Prabhakar stated he and D’souza followed Gosavi in another car. He claimed that D’Souza and Gosavi later went to Lower Parel, where a blue colour Mercedes car carrying Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani arrived at a particular spot.

Gosavi and Dadlani sat in that car and started talking. They all left after 15 minutes. Prabhakar claimed that Gosavi last called him on October 21 and told him that he was not in the country. He said he would surrender before the police soon, Prabhakar stated.

Prabhakar, who has prepared a notarised affidavit and claimed to have submitted in court, also said that Rs 50 lakh was delivered to Gosavi by two persons, and he later returned Rs 38 lakh.

NCB’s Denial

The NCB responded to the claims in an official statement, saying as Prabhakar was a witness in the case, which is before the court and sub-judice, he needed to “submit his prayer to the Honorable court rather than through social media if he has anything to say".

The statement, signed by NCB DDG Mutha Ashok, also added that Wankhede has categorically denied the allegations. “In addition, there are certain vigilance related allegations against certain persons in the affidavit which are based on overhearing by Mr Prabhakar. As some of the contents of the affidavit relate to vigilance matters, I am hereby by forwarding the affidavit to Director General Narcotics Control Bureau and requesting him for further necessary action," the statement said.

Earlier, a top official of the NCB, on the condition of anonymity, had told CNN-News18 that the claims made by the said person are “not backed by proper evidence or proof to substantiate the same". “If NCB was involved in extortion, they should provide CDR details, CCTV footage, etc to second these claims. If payments were received as per the claims, they why was the said accused shown as arrested," the official added.

Sameer Wankhede Seeks Protection

Meanwhile, Wankhede on Sunday requested Mumbai police commissioner to ensure no legal action is falsely carried out against him based on “ulterior motives". Wankhede, in a letter to the commissioner, said that some “unknown persons" are involved in initiating legal action against him in relation to the drug bust case.

Wankhede, in his letter, also referred to Jain’s statement in which he said that he has forwarded Prabhakar’s affidavit to the director general of NCB, requesting for necessary action.

‘Shocking’: Shiv Sena On Bribe Charges

Shiv Sena has, meanwhile, reacted to the sensational bribe revelation, calling it “shocking". Sharing a video, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asked the police to take suo moto cognisance into the matter.

“Witnes in #AryanKhan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also thr r reports that thr ws demnd of huge money .CM UddhavThackeray said tht ths cases r made 2 defame Mah’shtra.Ths seems 2b comng tru @Dwalsepatil Police shd tk suo moto cognizance @CMOMaharashtra."

An NCB team led by Wankhede earlier this month allegedly seized drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast following which Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. He is currently lodged in the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. His bail application is likely to be heard by the Bombay High Court on October 26.

(With PTI inputs)

