Mumbai Drugs Case: Witness Claims NCB 'Asked Him to Sign Blank Papers'; Agency Denies Charge

A witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau, in connection with a drugs case in Mumbai against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan, has claimed that the NCB had asked him to sign blank papers. However, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede has refuted the claims and said he would give “a fitting reply".

Prabhakar Sail (40), a driver of absconding alleged private investigator whose selfie with Aryan went viral, claimed that he is a personal bodyguard to Gosavi. In a purported video, Sail claimed that he is “scared of Wankhede" and for his life. He also claimed, in the video, that “his signatures were taken on blank papers by the NCB officials". “There was discussion of bribe to Sameer Wankhede…I collected Rs 50 lakh in cash," Sail said in Marathi.

The NCB responded to the claims in an official statement, saying as Prabhakar was a witness in the case, which is before the court and sub-judice, he needed to “submit his prayer to the Honorable court rather than through social media if he has anything to say."

The statement, signed by NCB DDG Mutha Ashok, also added that Sameer Wankhede has categorically denied the allegations. “In addition, there are certain vigilance related allegations against certain persons in the affidavit which are based on overhearing by Mr Prabhakar. As some of the contents of the affidavit relate to vigilance matters, I am hereby by forwarding the affidavit to Director General Narcotics Control Bureau and requesting him for further necessary action," the statement said.

Earlier, a top official of the NCB, on the condition of anonymity, had told CNN-News18 that the claims made by the said person are “not backed by proper evidence or proof to substantiate the same". “If NCB was involved in extortion, they should provide CDR details, CCTV footage, etc to second these claims. If payments were received as per the claims, they why was the said accused was shown as arrested," they had said.

Calling the claims “false", the NCB official said, “These claims are made to malign the image of our agency."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has reacted to this sensational revelation and called it “shocking". Sharing a video, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asked the police to take suo motto cognisance into the matter. “Witnes in #AryanKhan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also thr r reports that thr ws demnd of huge money .CM UddhavThackeray said tht ths cases r made 2 defame Mah’shtra.Ths seems 2b comng tru @Dwalsepatil Police shd tk suo moto cognizance @CMOMaharashtra."

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 4 pm today.

Aryan (23) was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Currently in jail, Aryan on Wednesday moved to the Bombay High Court after a special court rejected his bail application. The High Court will hear his bail plea on October 26.

