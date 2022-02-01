Mumbai Eases Curbs as Covid Cases Dip; No Night Curfew, Restaurants to Open at 50% Capacity | Details Here

As Mumbai’s daily Covid-19 count dropped below the 1,000-mark for the first time after December 27, 2021, the city administration decided to lift some restrictions that were imposed after the spike in cases.

The administration lifted the night curfew and permitted the restaurants and theatres to operate at 50 per cent capacity. Here’s what’s open and what remains shut in the city:

• Public places, including beaches, parks and gardens, can remain open as per normal timings.

• Amusement/theme parks will remain operational with 50 per cent of the operational capacity.

• Swimming pools, water parts will also remain open with 50 per cent capacity.

• Restaurants, theatres, natyagrihas will operate with 50 per cent capacity as per their normal timings.

• Marriage can have guests upto 25 per cent of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls or 200 — whichever is lower.

• Bhajans and all other local, cultural and folk entertainment programs will be allowed with half the capacity of the venue.

• There will no longer be any restrictions on the movement during the night hours of 11pm to 5pm.

• Local tourist spots to remain open as per normal timings.

• Weekly bazaars to remain open as per normal timings.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 960 new Covid-19 cases, while 11 more patients die due to the infection, the city civic body said. With this, the tally of coronavirus infections in the city rose to 10,46,590, while the death toll increased to 16,623, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

In January 2022, Mumbai has reported 2,61,480 COVID-19 cases and 247 deaths as against 22,229 infections and 38 fatalities in December 2021, BMC data showed.On the second day in a row, the daily COVID-19 cases have gone down in the financial capital. The city has reported 200 less cases than the count on Sunday, when it had registered 1,160 infections and 10 fatalities.

The daily COVID-19 cases have dropped below the 1,000-mark for the first time after December 27, 2021, when Mumbai had logged 809 cases and three fatalities.The city’s positivity rate dipped to 2.10 per cent from 2.25 per cent a day ago.

Mumbai’s coronavirus recovery rate stands at 97 per cent. The case doubling rate has improved to 421 days, while the growth rate of COVID-19 cases between January 24 and 30 stood at 0.16 per cent, the BMC said.

The bulletin said 835 out of the 960 new patients, or around 87 per cent, were asymptomatic. In the last 24 hours, only 106 patients were hospitalised and 30 put on oxygen support, it said.Also, only 2,216 of the total 37,576 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients are currently occupied in the city, according to the bulletin.

