Mumbai: FIR Lodged After Dhirubhai Ambani School Receives Bomb Threat, Hunt on for Caller

According to reports, the Mumbai Police has identified the caller, and will arrest the person soon

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 11:15 IST

Mumbai, India

The case was registered at the local BKC police station (Source: dais.edu.in)
The Dhirubhai Ambani school in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), received a bomb threat call on Tuesday at around 4:30 pm. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged under sections 505 (1)(B) and 506 of IPC.

According to reports, the Mumbai Police has identified the caller, and will arrest the person soon. The case was registered at the local BKC police station.

The caller claimed to have planted a time bomb at the school, after which the call was disconnected.

In October last year, a threat call was received at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital during which the unknown caller threatened to blow up the hospital and issued death threats to the Ambani family.

first published: January 11, 2023, 11:00 IST
last updated: January 11, 2023, 11:15 IST
