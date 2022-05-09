Home » News » India » Fire Breaks Out in Building Near SRK's Mannat Bungalow in Mumbai, No Casualties Reported | WATCH

Fire in the 14th floor of Jivesh Building on Bandstand Road, Bandra, on Monday. (Image: News18/video grab)
The Mumbai Fire Brigade said it has declared the incident a 'level 2' fire

News Desk| News18.com
Updated: May 09, 2022, 21:46 IST

A fire was reported from the 14th floor of a high-rise opposite Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on Sunday evening. No casualties have been reported yet, said officials.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed to the spot after the incident was reported. Police, ambulances as well as civic ward staff among others were also mobilised. The MFB said it has declared the incident a ‘level 2’ fire. Eight fire engines have been pressed into service to control the blaze. Seven jumbo tankers and ambulances have also rushed to the spot. Officials of Mumbai civic body, Adani electricity are present at the spot.

Officials said the blaze was reported from Jivesh Building on Bandstand Road near Mannat, which is Khan’s family residence in Bandra (West).

first published: May 09, 2022, 21:21 IST