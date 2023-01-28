Home » News » India » Mumbai: Fire Break Out in Residential Building in Mahim, No Report of Injuries

Mumbai: Fire Break Out in Residential Building in Mahim, No Report of Injuries

Four fire engines and personnel from the BMC ward office and power supply undertaking BEST were at the spot

PTI

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 00:17 IST

Mumbai, India

The fire broke out on the third floor of Nityachaya building in Mari Nagar on Senapati Bapat Marg,
The fire broke out on the third floor of Nityachaya building in Mari Nagar on Senapati Bapat Marg, (File Photo: News18)

A fire broke out in a ground-plus-three residential building in Mahim in Mumbai at around 10:15pm on Saturday, an official said.

The fire broke out on the third floor of Nityachaya building in Mari Nagar on Senapati Bapat Marg, and no casualty had been reported as yet, he said.

Four fire engines and personnel from the BMC ward office and power supply undertaking BEST were at the spot, he said.

Firefighting operations are underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 28, 2023, 22:24 IST
last updated: January 29, 2023, 00:17 IST
