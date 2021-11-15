Mumbai Hospital Calls Parents to Register Kids for Covid Vaccines, Says Dates to Come Up After Govt Nod

With Coronavirus looming large, a hospital in Mumbai is calling parents to register their kids for Covid-19 vaccines.

As per sources, the SRCC Children’s hospital is calling parents of children aged between 2-18 to come forward and register their kids for vaccination free of cost. However, the dates for the vaccination drive will be announced only after government approval, informed the hospital authorities.

This comes at a time when the municipal body in Mumbai is waiting for guidelines from the central government to kickstart the vaccination of children.

A month back, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is prepared to launch a Covid-19 vaccination drive for 33 lakh children between 2 and 17 years of age, but it is awaiting guidelines from the central government.

“Vaccination will start after receiving the guidelines from the central government and the required stock of vaccines for this age group," said Pednekar was quoted saying in a media event.

As schools reopened for classes 8 to 12 in the city, BMC earlier indicated that it was ready to vaccinate the city’s adolescents as soon as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) permits the vaccination program to roll out for children, and will not require any infrastructure upgrade.

The decks were cleared for children to be included in India’s Covid vaccination drive with the government’s Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on October 12 recommending the grant of Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for the age group of 2-18 years.

Since the start of Covid-19 Pandemic, 49,743 infections were seen among children and adolescents 13,947 below nine years of age and 35,806 between 10 and 19 years of age, a report said in October. A serosurvey conducted on a paediatric population of 2,176 in Mumbai in June this year had found that 51.18 per cent of children have been exposed to Covid-19, with most remaining asymptomatic.

