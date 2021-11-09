Mumbai: House Collapses in Antop Hill; Nine Rescued

A house has reportedly collapsed in Mumbai’s Antop Hill area. Nine persons have been rescued and shifted to a hospital, officials said. Four fire engines, a rescue van and other fire brigade equipment were rushed to the spot. Police and civic teams also reached the spot after being alerted. It was a one-storeyed structure located in Jai Maharashtra Nagar, Antop Hill, Wadala and crashed at around 8.10 am.

The rescued include four men, two women and three children. They have been taken to nearby Sion Hospital.

More details awaited.

