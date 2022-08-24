Mumbai Introduces Additional Buses, Trains to Meet Rush in Ganeshotsav; Double Deckers for Lalbaug, Promient Pandals

Amid the Ganeshotsav festivity in Mumbai, the city’s transport authority will launch buses from 11 pm to 6 am to help the devotees have darshan of various idols, especially the prominent Lalbaug and neighbouring areas.

The authorities have launched over 3,300 Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus routes to meet the demands during the festive season starting from the month-end.

The BEST is also planning to run open deck double deckers from 10 pm to 6 am for Ganesh Darshan in Fort, Girgaum, Khetwadi, Lalbaug and Byculla among other areas. The fares for the upper deck will be Rs 150 and for the lower deck will be Rs 75.

“The BEST will operate 25 special buses at night for the convenience of devotees at an interval of 1 hour each," BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra said.

“For the last two years, many have not got the opportunity to visit their hometowns for Ganesh Chaturthi, hence the excitement seems to be more this year. Some even take Ganesh idols to their native village from Mumbai in these buses," an officer from MSRTC reportedly said.

The buses will operate only during the night hours like a ring route service and will start from the museum and end at the museum, an official said.

Moreover, around 218 Ganpati special trains have also been introduced by the Central Railway this festive season for the commuters.

The railway authorities have added 218 Ganpati special trains to areas like Kudal, Sawantwadi and even Mangalore.

During the Raksha Bandhan, Mumbai saw an overwhelming response with around 87 lakh passengers and a revenue of Rs 47.5 crore between 10-12 August.

