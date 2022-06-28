Rescue Ops Underway After Four-Storeyed Building Collapses in Mumbai's Kurla, 20-25 Feared Trapped

A four-storeyed building collapsed in Mumbai’s Kurla area late on Monday night, leaving several people trapped under the debris.

Rescue operations have been underway since Monday night, with eight people pulled out alive so far.

NDRF Dy Commandant Ashish Kumar said that there is no confirmation on the number of people still trapped, however, as per BMC’s last night data, there could be 20-25 people still under the debris.

Local corporator Pravina Morajkar said that the colony where the incident took place comprises four dilapidated buildings, adding that the residents were given notices to vacate five to six years back, Indian Express reported.

Yet, the residents continued to stay, she said.

Morajkar said that the tenants of the remaining three buildings will be shifted by BMC on Tuesday morning.

