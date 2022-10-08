Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out On 12th Floor of Residential Building, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a residential building in the New Tilak Nagar area in Mumbai’s Chembur on Saturday afternoon. There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident at Rail View MIG Society located in New Tilak Nagar, the fire brigade official said.

The blaze has been declared level 2, and the firefighting operation is underway.

It is a ground-plus-12-storied building and the fire brigade was alerted at 2.43 pm, he said.

Two fire engines, a jumbo water tanker and an ambulance were sent to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

