Home » News » India » Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out On 12th Floor of Residential Building, No Casualties Reported

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out On 12th Floor of Residential Building, No Casualties Reported

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: October 08, 2022, 16:20 IST

Mumbai, India

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the blaze has been declared level 2 and no casualties have been reported yet due to the fire (Image: ANI)
According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the blaze has been declared level 2 and no casualties have been reported yet due to the fire (Image: ANI)

"Level 2 fire reported in the New Tilak Nagar area, near Lokmanya Tilak Terminal around 2:43pm. Fire tenders on spot. No loss of life has been reported yet," Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said

Advertisement

A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a residential building in the New Tilak Nagar area in Mumbai’s Chembur on Saturday afternoon. There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident at Rail View MIG Society located in New Tilak Nagar, the fire brigade official said.

The blaze has been declared level 2, and the firefighting operation is underway.

It is a ground-plus-12-storied building and the fire brigade was alerted at 2.43 pm, he said.

Two fire engines, a jumbo water tanker and an ambulance were sent to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames, the official added.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Follow us on

first published: October 08, 2022, 16:09 IST
last updated: October 08, 2022, 16:20 IST