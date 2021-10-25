Mumbai Local Train Services to Resume with Full Capacity Soon

Mumbai’s suburban local train services could soon return to their full capacity. The train services have remained affected ever since the announcement of the COVID-19 lockdown in March last year. First, the operation was completely stalled during the initial lockdowns after which they had been operating at partial capacity. Currently, Western Railways is operating these services at 95 per cent capacity, which is around 1,300 services per day. But now, Western Railways’ officials hope to max out their capacity and take the daily service count to 1,367 from ongoing week.

Speaking to Free Press Journal on conditions of anonymity, a Western railway official said that while the final decision is yet to be taken, suburban services could be operating in full capacity soon.

WR had last increased its service operation on August 16 after the Maharashtra Government allowed full vaccination passengers to buy monthly season tickets. WR and Central Railways had added a combined 173 new services to their daily count. Before this increase, WR was operating with 1,201 services, while CR ran with 1612 services per day.

Meanwhile, Central Railways has also been mulling over plans to return back to their pre-COVID running capacity. While CR is currently operating 1,686 services per day, it could soon return to 100 per cent capacity.

On condition of anonymity, a senior CR official told FPJ that a detailed plan has already been sent to the headquarters for final approval. As soon as the headquarter gives a green signal to the plan, CR will begin its operation at 100 per cent capacity.

The increase in the train services is likely to help the railways zone to cater to a larger passenger base. With the festive season and economy opening up, local train services in Mumbai have been witnessing a sharp rise in footfall.

While CR catered to an average daily passenger count of 25-28 lakh, WR operated with 19-22 lakh footfalls daily.

