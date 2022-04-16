Mumbai Local Train Update: Indian Railways to Carry Out Mega Block on These Routes on Sunday

MUMBAI MEGA BLOCK: The Central Railway will carry out a mega block on Mumbai’s suburban sections on Sunday, April 17 for engineering and maintenance work, which could create difficulties for commuters. It will carry out mega block between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Vidyavihar from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

During the block period, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No. 8) and Harbour line passengers will be able to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10 am to 6 pm.

TRAIN SERVICES TO BE AFFECTED ON THESE ROUTES

CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS - VIDYAVIHAR UP & DN SLOW LINES FROM 10.55 AM TO 3.55 PM

Down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations, will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further rediverted on Dn slow line.

Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted o­n Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS – CHUNABHATTI / BANDRA DN HARBOUR LINE FROM 11.40 AM TO 4.40 PM &

CHUNABHATTI / BANDRA- CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS UP HARBOUR LINE FROM 11.10 AM TO 4.10 PM

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," a Central Railway release said.

