Mumbai Local Train Update: Indian Railways to Carry Out Mega Block on These Routes on Sunday

Central Railway (CR), Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its Harbour Line for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, April 10. During the block period, Indian Railways will be running special local trains on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section. According to a CR release, Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations. Central Railway has requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this special block. “These special blocks are required for infrastructure upgrade," the release said.

CR will also be operating a special traffic block for insertion of switch point, connection of cross over point and OHE work between Diva and Kalyan stations on Sunday. Check the details about the mega block and special block below.

Advertisement

CENTRAL RAILWAY MEGA BLOCK

PANVEL- VASHI UP AND DN HARBOUR LINES FROM 11.05 AM TO 4.05 PM

(Excluding Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

SPECIAL TRAFFIC AND POWER BLOCK ON APRIL 10

WHAT, WHEN AND WHERE: Special traffic block on Diva-Kalyan Up and Dn slow lines from 09.00 am to 09.00 pm

Advertisement

WHAT, WHEN AND WHERE: Shadow block on Thane-Kalyan Up and Dn slow line from 12.10 pm to 5.10 pm

Dn slow / semi-fast locals leaving Thane from 08.37 am to 11.40 am and from 04.41 pm to 08.59 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Diva and Kalyan stations and will not halt at Kopar and Thakurli stations.

Advertisement

Dn slow / semi-fast locals leaving Mulund from 11.54 am to 04.13 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations, will not halt at Kopar and Thakurli stations and will arrive destination 10 - 15 minutes behind schedule.

Dn fast locals leaving Thane 09.06 am to 08.31 pm will halt at Diva in addition to their scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up slow locals leaving Kalyan from 08.51 am to 11.15 am and from 06.51 pm to 08.55 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Diva stations and will not halt at Thakurli and Kopar stations.

Advertisement

Further Up slow / semi-fast locals leaving Kalyan from 11.25 am to 03.51 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund stations, will not halt at Thakurli and Kopar stations and will arrive destination 10-15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast locals leaving Kalyan 08.46 am to 08.35 pm will halt at Diva in addition to their scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.