Mumbai Local Train Update: Indian Railways’ Western Zone to Hold Night Block Today

MUMBAI JUMBO BLOCK: To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block will be taken by the Western Railway on UP fast lines from 23:30 hrs to 03:00 hrs and on Down fast lines from 01:15 hrs to 04:45 hrs between Vasai Road and Bhayandar stations during the intervening night of April 9th/10th. However, there will be no block in day time over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, some suburban trains will remain cancelled due to the block. “Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters," the release added.

Meanwhile, Central Railway (CR will operate Mega Block on its Harbour Line for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, April 10. During the block period, Indian Railways will be running special local trains on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section. It will also carry out a special traffic block for insertion of switch point, connection of cross over point and OHE work between Diva and Kalyan stations on Sunday.

According to a CR release, Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations. During the block, Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended. Also the Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

