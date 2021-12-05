Mumbai’s local train commuters now have a reason to rejoice. The Western Railway zone of the India Railways, responsible for the operations of Mumbai suburban railway network, has announced that the essential Mumbai local trains will be running at a faster speed. Railways carried out several major works on the line to remove operational constraints and enhance the mobility and safety in train operations.

The successful removal of several bottlenecks on the operational lines, the punctuality of Mumbai suburban trains has increased from 95% in the year 2019-20 to 99.3% in the year 2021-22, a LiveMint report said.

>What’s new?

Advertisement

• The Railways said that the permanent speed restriction (PSR) of 20kmph on Marine Lines has been removed, saving 2 minutes per train or 560 minutes in a day, according to a LiveMint report.

• The PSR of 60kmph has also been removed between Bandra and Khar section, saving 1.25 minutes per train or 307 minutes per day.

• The 3-line crossover at Santacruz has been converted into a 2 line crossover, enabling officials to increase the speed from 15kmph to 30kmph, the report stated.

• The speed at crossover 145/146 at Dadar has been increased from 15kmph to 30kmph, which will enable faster receipt and dispatch of trains from platform 6.

• At Mumbai Central, the shunting time has been reduced by 30 minutes, due to extension of shunting neck for 25 coach LHB rakes.

• “The relaxation of Permanent Speed Restriction has also resulted in increasing the speed of the trains to 50kmph from 35kmph on harbour line. It will be useful in increasing the punctuality of the trains by 2 minutes per train," a senior official of the Western Railway was quoted by LiveMint as saying.

• The official added that the speed at cross over 101/102 at Bhayander has been increased to 30 kmph from 15 kmph, resulting in savings of 1.25 min/ train. “Also, the common loop at Bhayander has been made fit for passenger trains which will help in better operational flexibility for prioritising the trains,"

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.