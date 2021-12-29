Mumbai Logs 2,510 New Covid-19 Cases, Highest Since May 8 and Up by 1,133 from Day Ago

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 2,510 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily addition since May 8, and one death, taking its tally to 7,75,808 and toll to 16,375, a civic official said. The spike in the country’s financial capital has got pronounced since December 20, when just 283 cases were reported. Tuesday had witnessed 1,377 cases in the metropolis, and Wednesday’s figure was a jump by over 80 per cent, he pointed out.

On May 8, Mumbai had seen 2,678 coronavirus cases when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak. So far, 7,48,788 people have been discharged post-recovery, including 251 during the day, leaving the city with an active tally of 8,060, he said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the growth rate in cases was 0.10 per cent between December 22 and 28, the recovery rate was 97 per cent, while the time for the tally to double stood at 682 days. As many as 51,843 COVID-19 samples were examined in Mumbai on Wednesday, taking the overall number of tests to 1,35,76,453, the BMC said.

There are 45 sealed buildings in Mumbai as on Wednesday, up from 37 a day earlier, and one containment zone, as per civic data.

