Mumbai Logs Less Than 1,000 New Covid-19 Cases; Positivity Rate at 2.10 Pc

Mumbai reported 960 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as daily count dropped below the 1,000-mark for the first time after December 27, 2021, while 11 more patients die due to the infection, the city civic body said. With this, the tally of coronavirus infections in the city rose to 10,46,590, while the death toll increased to 16,623, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

In January 2022, Mumbai has reported 2,61,480 COVID-19 cases and 247 deaths as against 22,229 infections and 38 fatalities in December 2021, BMC data showed.The third wave in Mumbai had started around December 21 and peaked in early January. Mumbai had logged 20,971 COVID-19 cases on January 7, 2022, the highest in a day since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

On the second day in a row, the daily COVID-19 cases have gone down in the financial capital. The city has reported 200 less cases than the count on Sunday, when it had registered 1,160 infections and 10 fatalities.The daily COVID-19 cases have dropped below the 1,000-mark for the first time after December 27, 2021, when Mumbai had logged 809 cases and three fatalities.

The city's positivity rate dipped to 2.10 per cent from 2.25 per cent a day ago.The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

In the last 24 hours, 45,618 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the city taking their cumulative tally to 1,52,89,441.

