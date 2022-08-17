Monsoon's Link to Covid Surge, Rain Forecast, Nat'l Anthem Record: Top Maharashtra News in One Click

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Updates: As India’s national capital Delhi witnesses a fresh Covid-19 surge, the financial capital of Mumbai isn’t far behind as people hospitalised with coronavirus doubling since August. Besides the virus scare, monsoon related illness like common flu, viral fever, cold, cough and sore throat may also hit the residents as heavy showers continued to lash Mumbai, Thane and other neighbouring areas. The weather department has predicted occasional intense rain spells in the city for Wednesday as well.

Besides the health scare, Maharashtra is also eyeing to set a record. Chief minister Eknath Shinde has asked all state residents to collectively render the National Anthem at 11 am on Wednesday, and attempt to set a new world record. This comes a day after Telangana’s unique feat. Terming it as an opportunity to set a global mark, CM Shinde said this is part of the ongoing 75th Independence Day celebrations and the state Tourism & Cultural Affairs Secretary Saurabh Vijay has issued the necessary orders.

• As many as 53 people were injured after three bogies of a train derailed in Maharashtra’s Gondia city early Wednesday. The incident occurred after a passenger train named Bhagat ki Kothi collided with a goods train due to non-receipt of a signal, following which the S3 coaches of the train got derailed around 2.30 am.

• According to a report in Times of India, people hospitalised with Covid-19 have doubled since early August, with a more sudden and sharper rise in the past seven days. Doctors are unsure if emerging Omicron variants are responsible for the jump but concur that deaths have remained relatively low. On Tuesday, over 400 people were admitted to various hospitals, which included 31 earlier admissions recorded on Tuesday. On August 1, 207 people were hospitalised for Covid in Mumbai. The rise in admission is discernible at Andheri’s SevenHills Hospital, a dedicated Covid facility, where the count of in-patients rose to 212. In the first week of August, the hospital’s average occupancy was 100.

The report quoted intensivist Dr Rahul Pandit, also a member of the state Covid-19 taskforce, as saying that rains combined with newer variants could all contribute to the rise. “A few patients have required oxygen but are mostly senior citizens with underlying diseases," he was quoted.

• The Meteorological department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in Mumbai and suburbs with a possibility of occasional intense spells for the next 24 hours. The city recorded 7.91 mm rainfall in the 24 hour-period till 8 am on Wednesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 12.94 mm and 12.33 mm rainfall, respectively, another civic official said. There will be a high tide of 4.39 metres in the Arabian Sea here at 2.57 pm, the official said.

• Participation in Maharashtra’s anthem record attempt is mandatory for all state government departments, universities and colleges while citizens are also expected to take part in the singing, said a government order issued last week. The singing should be completed between 11 am and 11:01 am across the state, the state government order said. Simultaneously, the government has appealed to all private establishments, business and corporates, semi-government, Central and state government undertakings to allow their officers and employees to participate in the Wednesday programme.

• The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai police raided a drug-manufacturing company in Bharuch, Gujarat and seized 513kg of mephedrone worth Rs 1,026 crore and arrested one of its partners on Saturday, according to a report in Times of India. The action comes after the seizure of 704kg of mephedrone or MD worth Rs 1,400 crore in Maharashtra in the first week of August. During investigation, sleuths came upon links with the Gujarat firm. Saturday’s arrest was the seventh in the case.

The report further stated that Infinity Research and Development Limited at Panoli GIDC in Bharuch was making pharmaceutical formulations, but had shifted recently to psychotropic substances- an offence under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The police arrested Giriraj Dixit, who holds a master’s degree in chemistry, and are probing the roles of other partners. In the first seizure on August 4, the arrested mastermind was found to be Praveen Singh, 52, who had an MSc in organic chemistry from Purvanchal University. In an echo of popular OTT series, ‘Breaking Bad’, he had gone rogue after holding a job. The drugs were manufactured in Palghar and Ambernath.

• A 26-year old tribal woman, who went into preterm labour at her home in a Palghar hamlet, around 160-km from Mumbai, delivered stillborn twins as she could not make it to the hospital due to the hilly terrain. She was later carried downhill for about 3km in a makeshift cloth palanquin to the main road, where an ambulance took her to a rural hospital.

In recent months, a few videos of ailing people — in hilly terrains of tribal hamlets of Mokhada — being carried in dholis (blankets and saris supported with long and thick logs) have been doing the rounds, prompting district collector Govind Bodke to visit some of these villages earlier in August.

