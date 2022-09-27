Mumbai: Man Arrested For Killing Estranged Hindu Wife Over Not Wearing ‘Burqa’; Probe On

A 36-year-old man allegedly killed his estranged wife in Mumbai last night after an argument over custody of their child and her refusal to wear a burqa and follow orthodox Islamic tradition, police said on Tuesday. The police have arrested the accused Iqbal Sheikh, a taxi driver, for stabbing his wife- Zara alias Rupali- to death in the eastern suburb of Mumbai’s Chembur area.

Rupali (20), a Hindu woman, reportedly married Iqbal Sheikh, a Muslim, in 2019 and changed her name to Zara. The couple had a son a year later in 2020.

The victim’s family, in their complaint, told police that Zara, along with her son, was living separately for the past few months because Iqbal Sheikh’s family used to pressure her to wear the burqa, Vilas Rathod, Tilak Nagar police in-charge as saying.

Police said the couple’s relationship got strained because the woman was being forced to adopt Islamic practices religion, but the murder happened due to an argument over their child’s custody as the woman was asking for divorce.

According to police, Sheikh had allegedly called his wife Zara to meet him on Monday morning to have a talk. But when the victim reached the spot, he attacked her multiple times with a sharp weapon and killed her on the spot.

The victim was seeking a divorce and the accused wanted custody of the child.

The accused has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and a further probe is underway.

