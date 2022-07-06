One person drowned in a water-filled quarry in Mumbai’s Dahisar East area while on a picnic on Tuesday evening and search was underway for another, a police official said. A group of seven youths, all in their mid-twenties, from Gorai in Borivali suburb had gone to the quarry in Vaishali Nagar for a picnic amid heavy rains, he said.

“The body of one person who ventured into the water body was recovered by fire brigade officials while search for the other continues. An accidental death case has been registered," the Dahisar police station official informed. A fire brigade official said the man who body was fished out from the quarry was identified as Shekhar Pappu Vishwakarma (19).

He was declared dead on arrival at a civic run hospital, the official added.

