Mumbai Man Gets 3-month Jail, 13 Years After Pet Rottweiler Bites Relative

A magistrate court in Mumbai on Sunday found the Santacruz businessman guilty of “negligent conduct with respect to animal" after his pet dog bit his relative, and sentenced him to three months in prison.

The rare decision came 13 years after Cyrus Percy Hormusji’s pet Rottweiler bit his 72-year-old relative three times, leaving him with bleeding wounds on his arm and leg, according to a report by Time of India.

As per the report, the incident took place on May 30, 2010, when Hormusji (44) and Kersi Irani were fighting next to the former’s vehicle on the street about a long-standing property dispute. There were two dogs in the car, a Rottweiler and a Labrador. The dogs were barking repeatedly, following which, Hormusji released them.

After Hormusji let the dogs out, the Rottweiler attacked Irani and bit him three times.

The court noted that the accused was aware of the breed’s aggression, and it was the owner’s responsibility to take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of others.

Refusing to grant leniency to Hormusji, metropolitan magistrate Nadeem A Patel noted that at the time of opening the door of the car, “the accused knows that the dog was angry. In spite of that, without taking reasonable care, he has opened the door of the car due to which the said dog bit the informant," and found him guilty of “negligent conduct with respect to animal".

“The age of the informant is 72 years at such old age the strong and aggressive dog attacked and bit him thrice. When the person like accused who is grown up man was going in the public place with such aggressive dog, if reasonable care not taken then certainly it is harmful for the public. Therefore, in such type of cases where there is question of public safety leniency is unwarranted,’ added the court.

