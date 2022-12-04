Mumbai Man Killed by 'Slow Poisoning' by Wife, her Lover; Mother-in-Law May Have Died Similarly

A women, and her have been arrested for allegedly killing the women’s husband by slow-poisoning him in Mumbai.

Charging them with conspiracy and murder police have arrested the wife, identified as Kavita Shah and her lover, Hitesh Jain for killing her husband Kamalkant Shah. Jain was a childhood friend of Kamalkant.

The women, identified as Kavita had separated from her husband, Kamalkant few years back but had reconciled for their child. According to the police, Kavita and Hitesh were having an affair since the last seven years.

Due to the alleged poisoning, Kamalkant suffered from stomach pains, after which arsenic and thallium were found in his body and he died in a hospital on September 19.

In another development in the case, Kamalkant’s mother is also being suspected to be murdered by the duo. The mother, identified as Sarladevi, was facing similar symptoms as the victim after which she died in a hospital due to multiple organ failure.

“We suspect that Kavita started poisoning her husband from mid-June when she returned to her husband’s house in Santacruz after staying separately for a while. Victim’s family members suspect that Kamlakant’s mother Sarladevi might have also died due to slow poisoning," a police officer said, Hindustan Times reported.

Since there are similarities between the two deaths, an investigation has begun on the death of the mother, police said.

“Both, mother and son were physically fit and fine. How can they suddenly die like this," said Arun Kumar Lalwani, Sarladevi’s son-in-law told HT.

