Mumbai: Man Kills Woman, Stuffs Body in Sack & Dumps It on Railway Track; Arrested

The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly killing a 28-year-old woman, stuffing her dead body in a sack, and then throwing it on a railway track. Before dumping it, the accused carried the body of the deceased in an autorickshaw and then on a local train – from Goregaon to Mahim.

The body of the woman was found stuffed in a bag near the railway tracks in Mahim on Tuesday morning, after which a murder probe began, a police official said.

The woman was identified as Sarika Damodar Chalke, who was a resident of Santosh Nagar near Film City in Goregaon (east) and worked as a domestic help at a residential building where the accused named Vikas Khairnar, also worked as a housekeeper. Police teams held the accused after checking CCTV footage of the area. “The suspect was detained and was questioned," the Mumbai railway police station official said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to an Indian Express report, police said both knew each other for three years. Sarika’s throat was slit with a knife and stab wounds on her stomach and hand were found.

“We contacted the woman’s husband who told us that she left home on May 23 around 8 am for her workplace but never returned home," Sandeep Bhajibhakre, deputy commissioner of police, GRP was quoted as saying in the report.

During the probe, it was found that the deceased had borrowed Rs 3,000 from the accused and he was asking her to return the money. Over this issue, the accused murdered her in the toilet on the third floor of the building around 3 pm on May 23, the police was quoted as saying, adding, it was suspected that he was having one-sided love for the deceased woman.

Advertisement

“He then stuffed her body in a sack and covered it with two more sacks. He took it out of the tower telling people it was trash which he was throwing away," Kedari Pawar, senior inspector of Mumbai Central GRP, told Indian Express. He then took the body in an autorickshaw and then in a local train to throw it away on a railway track.

The woman is survived by her husband and two children aged below five years.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.