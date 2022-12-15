Mumbai Man Miraculously Escapes, Walks Out Unhurt After Bus Runs Over Him | Watch Chilling Clip

A Mumbai man miraculously escaped unhurt after a freak incident where a bus ran over him on a busy street in Powai. The bone-chilling incident was caught on camera.

In the viral video widely shared on social media, an elderly man dressed in a kurtha is seen crossing a narrow lane in Mumbai’s Powai when a bus began moving towards him, eventually running over him.

On realising that huge mistake the driver had made, he immediately brakes, but the man comes under the wheel nevertheless. The bus is also spotted going over a slight bump like motion before completely halting.

Advertisement

People on the street quickly gather around to help rescue the man. The bus driver must have failed to notice the pedestrian as he was walking close to the bus, senior inspector Budhan Sawant told The Times of India. “Almost three-fourths of the length of the bus had passed over him…," he said, adding that the man then emerged, seemingly non-chalant, from the rear of the vehicle.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday, just outside the Everest Heights Buildings near the LakeSide complex in the Powai area of Mumbai. It is unclear if a police case has been registered against the driver.

Read all the Latest India News here