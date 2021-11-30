Mumbai Mayor Says Covid-19 Vaccination Might Be Made Compulsory, May Impose Fines

Mumbai may make vaccination against Covid-19 compulsory, said city Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday. Pednekar said that fines will be imposed on unvaccinated people and they might be barred from accessing public transport. “We have already started quarantining those who come from European countries," she said on Covid-19 preparedness in the city. All field hospitals, ICU beds, and oxygen beds are available, Pednekar said.

Confirming that the the city has no Omicron case yet, Pednekar said that all international arrivals will have to go through institutional quarantine for one week, after which they will be tested again. At least 1,000 travellers landed in Mumbai in the last fortnight from African countries, a senior official of the city civic body said. Swab samples were collected of at least 100 travellers out of the 466 whose list was received so far, BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani said.

Pednekar said that the city has requested the Centre to reduce the 84-day gap between two Covishield doses.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that the state cabinet has expressed concerns about passengers arriving from at-risk countries. “Why should we not ban all flights from at-risk countries? We should request the Central government for this. Cabinet has demanded this. A final decision will be taken in the next few days," Tope said.

Mumbai on Monday reported 115 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the lowest after the second half of April last year, taking the tally to 7,62,731, a civic official said. Four deaths increased the Covid-19 death toll to 16,334, while the discharge of 269 people took the recovery count to 7,41,769, leaving the metropolis with 2,059 active cases, he said.

