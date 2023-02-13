Home » News » India » Mumbai Metro: Timings of New Lines Between Andheri and Dahisar Extended; Know Schedule

Mumbai Metro: Timings of New Lines Between Andheri and Dahisar Extended; Know Schedule

Instead of the last train leaving at 10.09 pm, two additional services will be introduced on Metro Lines 2A and 7 to extend operating hours till 10.30 pm from Tuesday, initially for two months

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 19:29 IST

Mumbai, India

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7. (Photo: News18)
Good news for Mumbaikars! Mumbai Metro has decided to extend operational hours on Metro Lines 2A and 7 from February 14. 

Instead of the last train leaving at 10.09 pm, two additional services will be introduced on both lines to extend operating hours till 10.30 pm from Tuesday, initially for two months.

  1. Andheri West to Dahisar East at 10.20 pm and 10.30 pm (Two services)
  2. Gundavali to Dahanukarwadi via Dahisar East at 10.20 pm and 10.30 pm ( Two services)

After the commissioning of Phase-2, services have increased both in numbers and up to full length of the project lines. 

RELATED NEWS

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7. 

Following are details of last trains for various destinations:

  • The last train from Gundavali for Andheri West – 9:30 pm
  • The last train from Gundavali for Dahanukarwadi  – 10:30 pm
  • The last train from Andheri West for Gundavali – 9:30 pm
  • The last train from Andheri West for Dahisar East – 10:30 pm
  • The last train from Dahisar East for Andheri West – 10:03 pm
  • The last train from Dahisar East for Gundavali – 10:08 pm
  • The last train from Dahisar East for Dahanukarwadi – 11:11 pm

Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) Chairman S V R Srinivas said they will observe the commuter’s response to these additional services, and if required we will take a call to increase services during peak hours.

“MMMOCL decided to increase above timings of Metro services for passenger’s convenience. Presently we have 28 Metro rakes which are sufficient to operate both lines. We will observe the commuter’s response to these additional services, and if required we will take a call to increase services during peak hours," he said.

17 STATIONS ON LINE 2A

Dahisar (East), Upper Dahisar, Kandarpada, Mandapeshwar- I.C. Colony, Eksar, Borivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Kandivali (West), Dahanukar Wadi, Valnai, Malad (West), Lower Malad, Pahadi Goregaon, Goregaon (West), Oshiwara, Lower Oshiwara and Andheri (West).

14 STATIONS ON LINE 7

Dahisar (East), Ovari Pada, Rashtriya Udyan, Devipada, Magathane, Poisar, Akurli, Kurar, Dindoshi, Aarey, Goregaon (East), Jogeshwari (East), Mogra and Gundavali.

COMMON STATION

Dahisar East metro station is common for both metro lines. To change to Metro Line 1, one can get off at Andheri (West) and Gundavli stations.

first published: February 13, 2023, 19:08 IST
last updated: February 13, 2023, 19:29 IST
