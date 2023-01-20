Mumbai Metro's 2A & 7 Lines to Cover Andheri to Dahisar in Just 75 Minutes | Know Fare, Routes as Ops Begin Today

In good news for Mumbaikars, the much-awaited lines 2A and 7 of the Mumbai Metro will become operational for the public from 4pm on Friday, a day after being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The lines will not only cut travel time — for instance Andheri to Dahisar in just 75 minutes — but also decongest the Western Express Highway and SV Road, which are two of the busiest routes in the city.

PM Modi, while launching the lines, had lauded development in Mumbai, saying the ‘jodi’ of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would make the dreams of Mumbai’s citizens come true. The prime minister, who was also pictured using the escalator on one of the stations, interacted with youngsters after he boarded the train.

As the lines become operational, News18 brings you a ready reckoner of the routes, stations and fares to help ease your journey:

17 stations on Line 2A

Dahisar (East), Upper Dahisar, Kandarpada, Mandapeshwar- I.C. Colony, Eksar, Borivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Kandivali (West), Dahanukar Wadi, Valnai, Malad (West), Lower Malad, Pahadi Goregaon, Goregaon (West), Oshiwara, Lower Oshiwara and Andheri (West).

14 stations on Line 7

Dahisar (East), Ovari Pada, Rashtriya Udyan, Devipada, Magathane, Poisar, Akurli, Kurar, Dindoshi, Aarey, Goregaon (East), Jogeshwari (East), Mogra and Gundavali.

Common station

Dahisar East metro station is common for both metro lines. To change to Metro Line 1, one can get off at Andheri (West) and Gundavli stations.

Timings

The trains will operate between 5.25am and 10.50pm with a frequency of eight minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes in non-peak hours.

Fare

The cost of a ticket has been set at Rs 10 for every three kilometres.

Give traffic a miss

According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, using the two metro rail stretches instead of the two congested roadways will save commuters hours. The two elevated passageways will also lessen traffic in Mumbai’s local trains. Over three lakh people will use these two lines every day.

Other features

• The trains are designed for driverless operations along with communication-based train control (CBTC) signalling systems but initially, train operators will man the systems.

• All the stations along both corridors are provided with exclusive first aid rooms, drinking water, public conveniences.

• Security staff have been deployed at all the stations, keeping in mind the safety of women passengers. All metro trains have been incorporated with women’s helpline numbers as well as all trains have a dedicated coach.

• Approximately 50 to 60 CCTV cameras have been provided at each of the metro stations covering the platform area, concourse area and street level.

• The environment-friendly structures have been Indian Green Building Council Certificatied, have LED lights for energy conservation and reduce the emission of 23.13 thousand tonnes CO2.

