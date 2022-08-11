Mumbai: Miscreants Open Fire in Khar's Linking Road Area; None Injured, Police Probing Matter

An incident of firing was reported from suburban Khar in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Police said no one was injured in the incident.
Police officials said that unidentified miscreants opened fire in the air and at the signboard of Gazebo Shopping Centre on Linking Road.
Police are trying to ascertain the identities of the assailants and an investigation into the matter is on.
(With PTI inputs)
