Mumbai Outage: Passengers Walked on Tracks as Local Trains Affected, Power Restored After an Hour

All local trains in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan region came to a halt after a widespread power outage was witnessed in the city on Sunday morning. Central railway claimed that the train service on Central route was restored after 10 minutes.

For the Western line, the line between Churchgate-Mumbai Central is still affected, but the service between Mumbai Central-Vile Parle have been restored.

After services were affected, many passengers were stuck in the trains, and many got off and started walking on the tracks. “Today morning (i.e. on 27th February 2022), the MSETCL transmission line from Kalwa to Trombay had massive voltage fluctuations causing tripping of Trombay Salsette-1 on overload. This affected the South Mumbai electricity distribution system. However, Tata Power’s Hydro plants were intact, and the Bhira Hydro Plant got islanded and synchronized. Electricity has been restored by Tata Power," officials said.

After the power outage which lasted for an hour, officials said electricity had now been restored and normal functioning of Tata power plant had resumed.

Mumbai residents had woken to no electricity on Sunday morning, and BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had confirmed that the power outage was being experienced due to tripping at the Tata Power plant. BMC had said work was on to restore power to the island city shortly.

“Due to tripping of MSEB 220 KV Transmission line on Mulund-Trombay, the power supply to most of parts Mumbai has affected, as informed by the Head of Electric Supply Division of BEST," he had said.

BEST in an official statement had said, “because of Tata’s grid failure, there is no electricity in Sion, Matunga, Parel, Dadar, CSMT, Byculla, Churchgate, and other areas. The restoration work is currently underway."

Western Railways said no power supply was being experienced between Andheri and Churchgate from 9:42 AM, and that local train movement was affected. However, officials later said that all trains had started resumed normal operations.

The power outage was limited to the island city, with BEST serving as the electricity distribution company. Adani, Tata Power, and Msedcl supply in other parts of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and the rest of the state is normal, reports said.

Residents from South Bombay to Chembur and Govandi had complained about the widespread power outage. Surrounding areas too experienced widespread electricity failure.

Before this, Mumbai had witnessed a similar power outage in October, 2020. Speculations were rife at the time of a potential cyber attack being the reason behind the outage.

The Maharashtra government had then formed an eight member committee to investigate the power outage, which was headed by Professor Fernandes, IIT-Mumbai, Dept of Electrical Engineering.

The committee submitted its report in November, 2020 and cited cascade tripping as the reason and ruled out the cyber sabotage angle. The committee report mentioned that due to heavy rains that year, the Talegaon-Kalwa line had been damaged, leading to burdening other three lines, which had resulted in the power outage on October 12 in 2020.

But in March 2021, A US-based company issued a report mentioning some unidentified Chinese entities being in involved in the power outage. After that, the Maharashtra government ministers also made statements of a foreign hand being responsible for the power outage. More probes were ordered by the Centre and state government, the reports of most of which are pending.

