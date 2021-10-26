Aryan Khan Case: Mumbai Police Begin Probe Into Bribery Charges; Witness Sail Likely to be Summoned

Mumbai police have begun a preliminary inquiry into the bribery allegations made by Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the drugs-on-cruise case. The police recorded Sail’s statement late Tuesday evening, and sources said that he is likely to be summoned by the NCB vigilance team on Thursday.

Sail, who is believed to be the driver of absconding “private investigator" KP Gosavi, the man seen in a viral selfie with Aryan, had made the sensational allegations of a Rs 25-crore money deal made on behalf of some NCB officials, including lead investigator Sameer Wankhede, to let off Aryan. Wankhede has, however, rubbished the allegations.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who accused NCB’s zonal director Wankhede of “forging" his birth certificate with a different name and illegally tapping phones, met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. CM Thackeray reportedly expressed concern that “the Hindi film industry was being targeted".

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | >‘Not Summoned, in Delhi for Work’, Says Wankhede Amid Bribe Row; NCB Witness Gosavi ‘to Surrender’

Following Sail’s allegation, Wankhede requested Mumbai police commissioner to ensure no legal action is falsely carried out against him based on “ulterior motives".

Sail in his allegations named Gosavi, for whom he was working as a personal bodyguard. Gosavi is one of the nine independent witnesses in the drugs bust case. Pune police had recently issued a lookout circular against him in connection with a 2018 cheating case registered in the city.

He had told media persons on Sunday that he had overheard Gosavi telling one Sam D’Souza over the phone after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office following the October 3 raid on the Goa-bound ship about a demand of Rs 25 crore and to settle at Rs 18 crore as they “have to give Rs eight crore to Sameer Wankhede". Gosavi on Monday told CNN-News18 he would surrender soon as there is a threat to his life.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.