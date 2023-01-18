Mumbai Police Imposes Section 144, Bans Use of Drones Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

The Mumbai police have imposed section 144 in the city ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Issuing a statement on the same the city police said that the use of drones, paragliders, and aircraft flying activities will be prohibited ahead of Modi’s visit for a period of 24 hours.

The order that was issued on Monday by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Vishal Thakur says, “Report has been received that due to the situation prevailing in the areas under the control of the Commissioner of Police, Brihan Mumbai, it is apprehended that during the Prime Minister of India’s Mumbai visit on 19/01/2023 at BKC MMRDA Ground, Metro Line no. 7, Gundavali Station to Mograpada Metro Station that Terrorist/Anti-social elements may attack using drones, paragliders, remote control microlight aircraft and there is every likelihood breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility and also there is a grave danger to the human life, health, safety and injury to public property on that account."

“No drone, para-gliders, remote control microlight aircraft flying activities to be allowed in the jurisdiction of BKC police station, Andheri police station, Meghwadi police Station, and Jogeshwari police Station," it further read.

Precautions must be taken to monitor activity in and around Mumbai because a large crowd is anticipated for the performance, an officer was quoted saying by Times Now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch and inaugurate a slew of projects, cumulatively worth around Rs 38,800 crore, during a visit to Mumbai on January 19.

This includes the much-awaited flagging off of services on Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crores. The metro line 2A connecting Dahisar East and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E - Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 km long. The foundation stone of these lines was also laid by Modi in 2015.

The prime minister will also inaugurate Navi Mumbai Metro’s 5.96-km stretch, that connects Belapur and Kharghar’s Central Park stations.

