Traffic Advisory in Mumbai for PM's Visit; Vehicle Movement in Key Areas to be Affected | Check Details

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mumbai visit later today, the city traffic police have issued an advisory regarding traffic movement and the use of drones.

In a series of tweets, the Mumbai Police announced that traffic movement will be affected in the city due to the PM’s visit. “Due to planned public function in BKC & Gundavali Metro station tomorrow, expect slow movement of traffic on South bound carriageway from 4.15 pm to 5.30 pm and North bound carriageway of WEH from 5.30 pm to 6.45 pm. Citizens are advised to plan commute accordingly," the Mumbai Police tweeted.

“Due to planned public function in BKC & Gundavali Metro stn tomorrow, expect slow moving South bound traffic on WEH towards Bandra East b/w 4.15 to 5.30 pm & North bound traffic towards Andheri b/w 5.30-6.45 pm," read another tweet by the city police.

In another statement, the Mumbai police said that the use of drones, paragliders, and aircraft flying activities will be prohibited ahead of Modi’s visit for a period of 24 hours.

The order that was issued on Monday by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Vishal Thakur says, “Report has been received that due to the situation prevailing in the areas under the control of the Commissioner of Police, Brihan Mumbai, it is apprehended that during the Prime Minister of India’s Mumbai visit on 19/01/2023 at BKC MMRDA Ground, Metro Line no. 7, Gundavali Station to Mograpada Metro Station that Terrorist/Anti-social elements may attack using drones, paragliders, remote control microlight aircraft and there is every likelihood breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility and also there is a grave danger to the human life, health, safety and injury to public property on that account."

“No drone, para-gliders, remote control microlight aircraft flying activities to be allowed in the jurisdiction of BKC police station, Andheri police station, Meghwadi police Station, and Jogeshwari police Station," the statement further read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch and inaugurate a slew of projects, cumulatively worth around Rs 38,800 crore, during a visit to Mumbai on January 19.

PM will also flag off the much-awaited services on Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crores. The metro line 2A connecting Dahisar East and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E - Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 km long. The foundation stone of these lines was also laid by Modi in 2015.

