Mumbai Police Recall Complex Sextortion Case Involving Gujarat Teen, Over 30 Panic-stricken Women | Details

Almost a year after, the Mumbai Police recently recalled a complex sextortion case involving a 19-year-old from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, threatening to spread morphed pictures of several women from Mumbai.

The incident took place in July 2022, when several panic-stricken women approached Mumbai Police in Antop Hill. They had received obscene video clips made from their morphed pictures taken from social media. The accused sent them the pictures, threatening to “publicly shame" them by making them viral.

According to the police complaint, the accused had asked for Rs 500 to Rs 4,000 to delete the pictures. When Police started their investigation, they came across intel on a 19-year-old working at surgical masks outlet in Gandhinagar.

The boy was identified as Aditya Prashant, the accused behind targetting 39 women with their morphed photos. However, not all of his victims came forward to speak up. Only 22 women had officially lodged a complaint against him with the Mumbai Police.

Some of those women were on the verge of committing suicide, a Times of India report quoted senior Inspector Nasir Kulkarni as saying. “After he entered a community-based social media group, he began targeting the women users by morphing their display pictures and making deep fake videos," said Kulkarni.

A chargesheet has been filed and Prashant is out on bail now. Kulkarni said that Prashant was booked under IPC Section 67A of the IT Act (punishment for publishing or transmitting sexually explicit acts, etc.)

