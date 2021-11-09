Mumbai Police Seek CCTV Footage of NCB Office to Trace Movement of 'Extortion Accused' in Aryan Khan Drugs Case

The Mumbai Police’s Special Investigation Team, which is conducting a parallel probe into the extortion allegations against the NCB team in the drugs-on-cruise case in which Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan is an accused, has sought CCTV footage of NCB’s south Mumbai offices.

Mumbai Police sources told CNN-News18 that the process of formally asking the NCB to provide the footage ‘has begun’. They added footage from dates leading to the night of October 2 when Aryan Khan and other accused in the drugs case were brought to the NCB office in Ballard Estate has been sought.

“This is to check the activity and movement of Sam D’Souza, K P Gosawi and

Manish Bhanushali inside the NCB office," said an official privy to the development.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was called at the official residence of Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday. Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale and Joint CP Law and Order V Nangre Patil were part of this meet, along with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Sources told CNN-News18 that apart from other developments, the progress of the SIT into allegations against Sameer Wankhede is also being discussed.

The SIT has already recorded the statement of NCB’s independent witness Prabhakar Sail, the official added. Sail had claimed that he had heard NCB witness K P Gosavi discussing a pay-off deal of Rs 25 crore after Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB in connection with the case. Gosavi was later arrested by the Pune Police in a cheating case.

On Saturday, Bharatiya claimed that Patil, who hails from Dhule in north Maharashtra, is the mastermind of the entire cruise drugs episode. Bharatiya had also alleged that Patil was associated with many leaders of the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), including former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

On Sunday, Patil denied the allegations that he was the “mastermind". Speaking to a news channel, Patil claimed the tip-off about the cruise party was given to Manish Bhanushali, an NCB witness in the case, by Bhopal-based Neeraj Yadav, who he claimed is a BJP worker.

(With PTI inputs)

