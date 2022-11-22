Home » News » India » Mumbai Police's Traffic Wing Receives Threat Message Against PM Modi, Top Officials Briefed

Mumbai Police's Traffic Wing Receives Threat Message Against PM Modi, Top Officials Briefed

Mumbai Police received threat message against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to cops, the messages --- which also contained audio clips --- were sent to Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp number.

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 11:59 IST

New Delhi, India

Mumbai Police received a threat message against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to cops, the messages — which also contained audio clips — were sent to Mumbai Traffic Police’s WhatsApp helpline number.

Earlier, a 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call to the Pune police control room, claiming that a plan was being hatched in a flat to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to carry out bomb blasts at Pune and Mumbai railway stations.

Police said the accused was suffering from depression and was annoyed by the noise made by the children living above his flat. He resides in the Dehu Road area in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits.

It was on October 4 that he dialled the emergency number 112 and made the hoax call to the police in order to teach the occupants of the flat above his a lesson, the official added.

A probe by the police revealed that it was a hoax call, he said, adding that the accused was in a state of depression and annoyed due to the noise coming from the above flat.

first published: November 22, 2022, 11:45 IST
last updated: November 22, 2022, 11:59 IST
