Mumbai Posts Drop in Covid-19 Cases at 13,702; 6 Deaths, Active Tally Below 1 Lakh

Mumbai reported 13,702 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down 16.55 per cent from 16,420 infections registered a day ago, and six fresh fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. According to a BMC bulletin, with these additions, the city’s coronavirus tally jumped to 9,69,989, while the death toll climbed to 16,426.

As the daily COVID-19 tally dipped by 2,718, the city reported 16.55 per cent less cases as compared to Wednesday. The case positivity rate also came down to 21.73 from 24.38 per cent a day before. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

On Wednesday, the daily cases in the financial capital had surged after witnessing a dip for four straight days. According to the bulletin, Mumbai reported 13,702 new infections on the back of 63,031 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai’s active tally dropped below the 1-lakh mark and stood at 95,123, as per the bulletin. Significantly, the daily COVID-19 cases were less than the number of patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

According to the bulletin, 20,849 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recovered cases to 8,55,811. Mumbai has a coronavirus recovery rate of 88 per cent, it said.

The bulletin said out of the total new cases in the metropolis, 11,510, or 84 per cent, were asymptomatic.Also, 871 new COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, while just 127 are on oxygen support, the BMC said.

As many as 63,031 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the city in the last 24 hours as compared to 67,339 on Wednesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 tests rose to 1,44,55,514, according to the civic body.

The bulletin said 6,410 of 36,979 designated COVID-19 hospital beds, 17.3 per cent of the total, were currently occupied by patients in the city. The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai stood at 1.85 per cent between January 6 and January 12, while the case doubling rate was 36 days, it said.

As per the bulletin, Mumbai has 61 sealed buildings, but zero containment zones in slums and ’chawls’ (old row tenements). The civic body seals buildings if the occupants of 20 per cent of the total number of flats or at least 10 residents are found infected with coronavirus.

Mumbai logged the highest-ever 20,971 COVID-19 cases on January 7, 2022. The earlier one-day high for Mumbai was 11,163 cases, registered on April 4, 2021, during the second wave of the pandemic.

