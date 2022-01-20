Mumbai Rail Traffic to Remain Affected on Jan 23 Due to Laying Work. Details Here

The rail traffic in Mumbai will remain affected on January 23 due to the ongoing laying of fifth and sixth rail lines between Maharashtra’s Thane and Diva rail sections. For the construction work, a 14-hour long infrastructure block will be imposed on the route beginning 1:20 AM on Sunday, January 23. The block will be placed until 3:20 PM on the down fast line. Similarly, a two-hour block from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM will be imposed on the up fast line.

Issuing a statement, the Central Railways informed that all trains leaving Dadar station after 11:40 PM on January 22 will be diverted to the down slow line from Matunga to Kalyan till 2 AM on January 23. However, the 11003 Dadar Sawantwadi Road Tutari Express train will run as per schedule. Kalyan-bound down mail/express train leaving from the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus after midnight of January 23 will be diverted to Kalyan from Mulund on the slow line without a stop at Thane station.

All trains originating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus after 2 AM on January 23 will be diverted between Mulund and Kalyan. Trains going towards Kalyan will not stop at Thane station and its passengers will be able to board trains from Dadar and Kalyan stations. Konkan-bound Mail Express trains will depart from Thane’s platform number 7.

After the block period, Kalyan bound trains will leave from Platform 5 at Thane. Additionally, some of the trains will also remain cancelled for the day.

>Train cancelled on January 22

17618 Nanded Mumbai Tapovan Express

11030 Kolhapur-Mumbai Koyna Express

12140 Nagpur Mumbai Sevagram Express

>Train Cancelled for January 23

Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Indrayani Express

Mumbai-Karmali-Mumbai Tejas Express

Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

Mumbai-Jalna -Mumbai Janshatabdi Express

Mumbai -Kolhapur Koyna Express

Mumbai- Nagpur Sewagram express

17615 Mumbai Nanded Tapovvan Express

>The list of affected trains include:

16346 Thiruvananthapuram-LTT Netravati Express (January 21)

12052 Madgaon Mumbai Janshatabdi Express (January 22)

10112 Madgaon Mumbai Konkan Kanya Express (January 22)

16345 LTT Thiruvananthapuram Express (Mumbai ).

10103 Mumbai Madgaon Mandovi Express (January 23 )

So if you are planning to travel on the route, plan your journey accordingly.

